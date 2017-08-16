16 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Says Malawi Courts Shall Be Guilty of Denying Justice, Protests 'Unreasonable' Injunctions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has said people are complaining against justice delivery which he said is derailed by growing number of injunctions being issued by the courts, which he said some of them are "unreasonable and irresponsible ."

"One of the major complaints by people against the judiciary is the prolonged delays in the delivery of judgements.Unless you and those already on the bench improve in this area, you shall be guilty of denying the people of this country the justice which they yearn to have," said Mutharika's Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Tuesday during the swearing - in of Justice Thomson Ligowe and Justice Jack N'riva as Judges of the High Court of Malawi.

Mutharika said there are times when government is not able to surge lawful responsibilities because of "unreasonable and irresponsible " injunctions."

He said: " These injunctions are destroying this country and contrary to the spirit of patriotism."

Mutharika persuaded the new judges to be "guardians of justice" and that the country expects them to be "patriotic."

"I am certain that the two judges will contribute to the reduction of the case backlog as well as assisting the nation in the delivery of justice. The nation expects that you will examine cases, approach work with seriousness and integrity and above everything else, serve the nation with patriotism," Mutharika said.

Before the present portfolios, Justice Jack N'riva was the High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Registrar while Justice Thomson Ligowe was Deputy Registrar of the High Court respectively.

Malawi

Wanderers to Play International Friendly in Mozambique

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are expected to play an international friendly match in Mozambique on 21st August 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.