Malawian President Peter Mutharika has said people are complaining against justice delivery which he said is derailed by growing number of injunctions being issued by the courts, which he said some of them are "unreasonable and irresponsible ."

"One of the major complaints by people against the judiciary is the prolonged delays in the delivery of judgements.Unless you and those already on the bench improve in this area, you shall be guilty of denying the people of this country the justice which they yearn to have," said Mutharika's Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Tuesday during the swearing - in of Justice Thomson Ligowe and Justice Jack N'riva as Judges of the High Court of Malawi.

Mutharika said there are times when government is not able to surge lawful responsibilities because of "unreasonable and irresponsible " injunctions."

He said: " These injunctions are destroying this country and contrary to the spirit of patriotism."

Mutharika persuaded the new judges to be "guardians of justice" and that the country expects them to be "patriotic."

"I am certain that the two judges will contribute to the reduction of the case backlog as well as assisting the nation in the delivery of justice. The nation expects that you will examine cases, approach work with seriousness and integrity and above everything else, serve the nation with patriotism," Mutharika said.

Before the present portfolios, Justice Jack N'riva was the High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Registrar while Justice Thomson Ligowe was Deputy Registrar of the High Court respectively.