Mozambique: Wanderers to Play International Friendly in Mozambique

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are expected to play an international friendly match in Mozambique on 21st August 2017.

This follows an invitation from Quelimane City Council official as they set to celebrate an anniversary scheduled for 18-27th August 2017.

As part of the celebrations the Nmads will play against Quelimane City Team.

Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo confirmed receiving the invitation from Quelimane which gave them the mandato to choose a team from Blantyre to travel to Mozambique.

According to Ndipo, looking at the current league standings in Malawi, his office settled for the Nomads.

He also revealed that government through the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry has already approved Nomads participation at the event.

The team will accompany the Mayor himself and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Blantyre City Council (BCC).

Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao confirmed to the press to have received the invitation.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda also confirmed the develoment and has since forwarded the letter to Super League administratirs Super League of Malawi (Sulom) to consider rescheduling Wanderers weekend fixture against Mzuni FC in Mzuzu.

Ndipo said the participation will highly assist in establishing a sistership between BCC and their Quelimane City counterparts.

