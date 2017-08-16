Uganda: House Fire Kills Five Children in Kyankwanzi

Five children said to belong to one family were yesterday burnt to death at Bukwiri village in Kyankwanzi district. Police said the children were in a house that caught fire around 12:30pm.

The dead are two boys and three girls, according to the deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye. She named them as 12-year-old Hassan Musimbi, Faridah Kakungulu (10), Kamiyat Nabunya (9), Hamidah Nakituyi (5) and Akhram Wakooli.

"It's a terrible, tragic loss to lose such young blood," she said, adding that at the time of the accident, the children's parents were not at home.

The bodies of the children were taken to Kiboga hospital for medical personnel to conduct postmortems.

Meanwhile, two brothers were on Monday found dead in a stone quarry where they had gone to work.

Jamada Buteraba (15), and his brother, Musa Sserunjogi (17), were both pupils of Nyenga Boys primary school in primary five and primary seven respectively.

The deceased were orphans who were depending on the stone quarry to raise school dues and support their guardian, Madina Namuganza, a resident of Buyizi cell in Nyenga division, Buikwe district.

According to Namuganza, Buteraba and Sserunjogi were last seen on Sunday evening working in the stone quarry.

"I last checked on my boys working well in the stone quarry as it has always been but to my surprise they did not return home for the night. I alerted my neighbours who embarked on a search," Namuganza said.

Also, the owner of the quarry, Majid Sizomu, said when he heard about the news of missing workers, he rushed to the site and found them (Buteraba and Sserunjogi) covered with stones and soil.

"When the news of my missing workers went round the village, I rushed to the quarry only to find them covered with big stones and soil, a signal that they were dead," Sizomu adds.

The area LC-I chairperson, Valentine Orono, decried the high rates of child labour, which he (Orono) put to the poor living conditions of most residents.