Uganda: Ex-Minister Kabafunzaki Hijacked Aya Sex Case - Witness Tells Court

The first prosecution witness in the corruption trial of Herbert Kabafunzaki told court on Monday that the former junior minister of labour hijacked the investigations into the sexual harassment charges brought against Aya Group boss Mohammed Hamid.

Patrick Okello, a commissioner at the ministry of labour, told Justice Margret Tibulya's court that Kabafunzaki violated the ministry's procedure when he took over the investigations. He said such a role should have been left to the technical people at the ministry.

According to OKello, Kabafunzaki's conduct in the matter showed that he had personal interest in the case.

Okello also told court how Kabafunzaki's aides Bruce Lubowa and Brian Mugabo in 2016 had been arrested by police in Ntinda-Kampala, on grounds that they were extorting money from the public while calming to be labour officials.

Okello, who testified for half a day with the guidance of Senior State Attorney Barbra Kawuma, was later replaced by Abdul Hamid Maulana, the financial controller of Aya group of companies, as prosecution witness number two.

Kabafunzaki and his two aides were arrested on April 8 at Serena hotel in Kampala for purportedly soliciting a bribe from Hamid to cleanse his name of sexual assault claims.

The Rukiga county MP was nabbed by security operatives from police and Special Forces Command (SFC) at 3:30pm at Serena's Explorer bar after Hamid handed him Shs 5 million.

On April 13, Kabafunzaki, together with Mugabo and Lubowa, were arraigned before the Anti-Corruption court and charged with receiving a bribe worth Shs 5 million.

During the session, Mugabo confessed that he received and hid the said bribe. But before he could be sentenced by Agnes Alum, the Anti-Corruption court chief magistrate, Mugabo made a U-turn and revoked the confession.

Kabafunzaki, who had initially hired lawyer Kenneth Muhangi, has now reinforced his legal team with seasoned criminal lawyer MacDosman Kabega.

Justice Tibulya adjourned the case to August 28, 2017.