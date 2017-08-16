Uganda: FDC Candidates Start Campaigns Today

The five candidates nominated to contest for the presidency of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party will formally begin their hunt for votes tomorrow, according to the party Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking to The Observer after the nominations exercise ended yesterday, Hussein Lubega, an FDC electoral commissioner, said the candidates are expected to meet today to harmonise their campaign programmes.

"Tomorrow [today], we will meet with the candidates for them agree on how they are going to conduct their campaigns so that they don't clash," he said.

The five candidates who were successfully nominated are the current FDC president, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, former Kumi MP Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, as well as two young guns Moses Byamugisha and Dan Malcom Matsiko.

Lubega said they expected to nominate six candidates who had picked nomination forms. However, by the close of yesterday, the sixth candidate, Moses Lukubira, had not turned up at the nomination venue.

Efforts by The Observer to contact Lukubira were futile, as his known mobile phone numbers were off. Lubega said Lukubira had earlier in the day told them he was still looking for signatures of delegates to support his candidature.

BESIGYE LOOMS LARGE

Speaking after the nomination, nearly all the candidates made efforts to associate their candidature with the FDC founding president, Dr Kizza Besigye, a four-time national presidential candidate whose influence still looms large over the party.

Amuriat, who is being marketed by his supporters as the face of the defiance camp against President Museveni's government, said, "I am for defiance and this is the best opportunity for FDC to bring new and vibrant leadership, to take the party to greater heights. I am going to work very hard to reclaim our victory. Like Dr Besigye says, we will walk with swagger," he said.

Amuriat was accompanied by a number of the defiance cabinet members. These include former Leader of Opposition Wafula Oguttu, FDC Secretary for Mobilisation Ingrid Turinawe, Margaret Wokuri, and Harold Kaija.

Other Amuriat included FDC vice chairperson Buganda Joyce Nabbosa Sebugwawo, as well as KCCA councilors are Doreen Nyanjura and Kennedy Okello. They were later joined by FDC Secretary General Nandala-Mafabi, a Muntu opponent in the 2013 race for the party presidency.

"We are going to revitalise the structures of the party so that we campaign against bad leadership," Amuriat added. "We are going to engage in non-violent means to change this government."

Candidate Munyagwa, who has shadowed Besigye in most of his public appearances, also tried to associate himself to the FDC strongman.

"I have come to supplement the work done by Dr Besigye who is our number 9 and I want to be a midfielder playing number 8 and you will see fire," he said.

Munyagwa added that as party president, his main preoccupation will be to rescue the FDC's victory in the 2016 presidential election, which the defiance camp insists was snatched by President Museveni.

Unlike Amuriat and Muntu, Munyagwa came quietly for his nomination with just a dozen party enthusiasts. After the nomination, he proceeded to Nakasero market where he had an informal interaction with traders, before having his lunch.

MUNTU WANTS LAST TERM

After his nomination on Monday, Muntu told the assembled media that FDC should give him a chance to serve his second and last term as president.

"It [last five years] has been a very hostile environment visited upon us by the regime but even when we met a lot of resistance both internal and external, my purpose was to overcome it and build a strong party," Muntu said.

He added that since his struggles in the early 1980s when he joined Museveni's NRA rebels to fight the government of Obote, he has never concentrated on fighting individuals because they are simply a symptom of a bigger problem.

"We are a product of our own culture; it's a culture we inherited from 1962. We have not seen a group of leaders to change that culture," Muntu said. "Look at the corruption, the injustices ... in this country; we are [sitting] on a time bomb and if it is not diffused, it will explode. We must build capability in FDC at all levels in order to diffuse this time bomb."

In the 2017 election, Muntu has recruited people previously opposed to his candidature. Top on the list is the party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who is the chairman of his campaign committee.

Since joining FDC ahead of the 2011 general elections, the Kira municipality MP has supported Dr Besigye every time he has stood against Muntu for both party president and presidential flag bearer. In the battle for the party presidency in 2012, Ssemujju supported Nandala-Mafabi.

However speaking to The Observer on the sidelines of the nominations, Ssemujju said each election has got its own dynamics. Although he confesses to being a Besigye diehard, he says he can't support his surrogate in Amuriat.

"I can't support somebody who is obscure; somebody who needs someone to first introduce him. Move around Kampala and ask six people if they know Patrick Amuriat... . How does a serious and big political party like the FDC vote for somebody who is not known?" Ssemujju asked.

Ssemujju told this newspaper yesterday that of the 35 MPs that FDC has in parliament, 30 support Muntu. To drive the point home, at least 15 attended his nomination rally in Bweyogerere.

These included Winnie Kiiza, the leader of opposition, Gerald Karuhanga, Cecilia Ogwal, Ibrahim Kasozi, Robert Centenary, Atkins Katushabe, and Angelina Osegge.

Other party officials supporting Muntu include party elder Col Amanya Mushega, deputy spokesperson Paul Mwiru, and former Buganda minister Ssewava Sserubiri.

"I think this party still needs Gen Muntu because of his humility. He is a very organized person and I think his organizational capacity is what will lead this party to power," said Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi.

WHY MAFABI STAYED AWAY

Speaking to The Observer yesterday, Nandala-Mafabi, who had all along been thought of having interest in standing against Muntu, said he is comfortable with the secretary general position for the time being. He said he is letting others have a stab at the presidency.

"Everybody is entitled to contest in FDC. Last time we were only three, now they are five. The party is growing; so, you must give chance to other people to also come up," Mafabi said in a length interview which we will produce in our subsequent issue.

He added that although he will remain neutral throughout the campaigns, he would wish FDC to get a president who will not find comfort at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

"You need somebody who is a worker; you don't need people who are pretending to be working but are not," he said. "FDC shouldn't be at the headquarters; what are we doing here? We are supposed to be in the field working if we want power."