Uganda: Private Sector Casts Doubt On Central Bank Intervention

Since November last year, the Central bank has entirely focused on lowering interest rates in order to boost economic activity. Yet, many players in the private sector still believe that the interest rates are not yet low enough.

According to Gideon Badagawa, the executive director at Private Sector Foundation Uganda, the monetary policy intervention by the central bank may not help much due to other overriding factors within the production and supply chain.

"Inflation is so high because there is no production to come to the market. Inflation is being driven by food prices. We have been engaging the government that if we are going to fix this economy, you cannot fix it from the monetary side," Badagawa said.

The subsequent monetary measures by the central bank to push lending rates lower in order to revive economic activity, according to some players, are not yielding much.

For instance, in the last eight months, BOU has cut the central bank rate (CBR) by seven percentage points to 10 per cent as of August, 2017, down from 17 per cent.

The central bank uses monetary policies to control the supply of money, through financial institutions so as to influence both inflation and interest rates in the economy.

High interest rates discourage people from applying for loans. As a result, lack of cheap credit stifles production in the economy.

"Inflation has to be fought from the supply side. Even if the CBR is put at nine per cent, interest rates will not come to 15 per cent because of other factors in the market. And these factors take time to adjust," Badagawa explained.

Prof Njuguna Ndungu, the former governor of the Central bank of Kenya while speaking during a recent conference on banking, said monetary policy signals will easily be felt only when financial institutions succeed in financial inclusion initiatives.

Some of the challenges impeding private sector development include: delays by government to implement policies, lack of markets for agricultural and industrial produce, high electricity tariffs and inadequate water for agricultural production.

However, agency banking and Islamic banking are some of the new provisions of the Financial Institutions Act 2016 that will be key drivers in increasing financial inclusion among the unbanked populace. The regulations to effect these policies are not yet in place.

Parliament enacted the Chattel Securities Act 2014. The act aims at helping people without land titles get access to financing through the use of other movable properties such as machinery, crops or stocks. Commercial banks say they are still waiting for regulations that will effect the enforcement of the act.

Players say some of these policies, if fully made operational by government, will help boost agricultural and industrial capacities.

In the financial year 2016/17, growth in sectors such as agriculture and industry slowed. The economy grew by only 3.9 per cent, down from about 5 per cent in 2015/16.

Government has projected that the economy will grow at five per cent in financial year 2017/18.