Uganda: NMS Sues Finance Official Over 'Unfair' Special Audit

National Medical Stores (NMS) has challenged the finance ministry's "special audit" on the institution in the High court, saying it violates the law and rules of natural justice.

The audit, whose report was finalized, alleges that NMS supplied cancer medicines at inflated prices to Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), causing a financial loss of Shs 2 billion to taxpayers. It also accuses NMS of supplying the cancer institute with poor-quality medicines.

Now, in its suit, NMS says the permanent secretary in the finance ministry, Keith Muhakanizi, has no power to determine the standard and quality of drugs supplied. In court documents filed on August 11, 2017, NMS says it all started with Muhakanizi's letter dated July 19, 2016, addressed to both NMS and UCI.

Muhakanizi informed NMS he had tasked the directorate of Internal Audit in finance to carry out "a special audit of the supply and distribution of drugs at UCI."

Muhakanizi informed NMS through the same letter that he had appointed an audit team comprising of four people to carry out the audit in accordance with section 11 (3-4) of the Public Finance Management Act of 2013.

Through K&K Advocates, NMS says upon receipt of the letter, in an entry meeting with the said audit team, they contested and objected to Muhakanizi's actions.

First, NMS protested the inclusion of Paul Musimami, UCI's internal auditor, on the audit team, saying it amounted to a conflict of interest since he, too, was to be audited.

NMS further objected to Muhakanizi's audit on the grounds that by law, such powers reside with the auditor general, who had previously carried out audits on the institution and raised no query.

"The powers to deal with quality of drugs supplied by the plaintiff lay with National Drugs Authority while the power to monitor compliance of the plaintiff's procurement process lay with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority, and the special audit team did not have the lawful mandate or competence to carry out the special audit," the suit reads.

Despite its objections, NMS says in its suit that the audit team insisted on, and went ahead with, the "illegal" "special audit exercise" as Muhakanizi had directed, which they say was a display of bias.

On September 20, 2016, NMS says it was presented with a draft of the audit report and asked for its inputs.

Again, according to the suit, NMS objected to the manner in which the audit was done. It noted that the draft report already contained findings and recommendations made by the audit team, even before NMS officials had been interviewed.

"The plaintiff further noted that the audit objectives as appeared in the draft report differed from the audit objectives as communicated in Muhakanizi's letter," the NMS suit says.

"Nonetheless, the plaintiff, as requested, made its comments to the draft report." On October 25, 2016, NMS says it received the final audit report.

NMS wants this report quashed.