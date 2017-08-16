Uganda: Mubende Gold Row - Inside Story of Forceful Evictions

analysis

On August 1, a combined force of heavily-armed police, the army and military police started deploying at Bukuya sub-county in Mubende district.

In the midst of rising tensions, local security chiefs assured the residents that the armed forces were in the area to register Ugandans and non-Ugandans working in the gold mines at Kitumbi and Bukuya sub-counties.

This was supported by a statement that Stephen Isabalija, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, issued the following day.

In his statement, Isabalija said government wanted to register all the local artisanal miners in the area so that they can be organised in groups for proper regulation.

The exercise, he stated, was anticipated to take three months with the support of the police, UPDF and Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control. However, by daybreak the following day, the armed forces had given two hours to whoever was in the mining area to leave.

According to various documents seen by The Observer, the forceful eviction was a result of a series of meetings at State House Entebbe and at the ministry of Energy and Mineral Development headquarters at Amber House in Kampala.

For instance, on July 13, Isabalija chaired a meeting at Amber house that was attended by the chief of defence forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi, Col Kaka Bagyenda (Internal Security Organisation), AIGP Asuman Mugenyi (Police) and 14 other government and security officials to plan for the eviction.

This meeting followed an earlier meeting held on July 12 at Entebbe in which President Museveni directed Muhoozi to "to immediately stop illegal mining in Mubende and pave way for mineral exploration."

Muhoozi and Isabalija attended this particular meeting at State House. Museveni issued the directive after Isabalija informed him that there were approximately one million ounces of gold at Mubende which can fetch the country about Shs 5.6bn per month.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Muhoozi reported that following the presidential directive, he had constituted an inter-agency team that visited the Mubende area and found about 40,000 people in the mining area.

He, then, briefed Museveni on the status of the operations, to which Museveni instructed that all the artisanal miners must vacate the area to allow for exploration. This was after the facts on ground appeared to alarm Museveni, especially where gold exports were not reflecting the mining potential of the country.

Prior to this, Museveni had on June 13 held another meeting at State House Entebbe, which was attended by state ministers Evelyn Anite (Investment), Peter Lokeris (Minerals), Kasirivu Atwooki (Economic Monitoring), Obiga Kania (Internal Affairs) and Benny Namugwanya (Kampala).

Namugwanya was most probably called to the meeting in her capacity as the Mubende Woman MP. She was joined by Patrick Oshabe Nsamba, the Kassanda North MP.

Also in attendance was Gertrude Njuba, a presidential aide in charge of Land matters, although for this particular meeting, she was representing Gemstone International, the company that acquired an exploration license over an area measuring 218 square kilometres and a mining license on a six square kilometre chunk of land.

UNDERTAKING

The meeting resolved that all people in the mining area leave within a week. This prompted the members of parliament from Mubende to write to Museveni asking for an extension of the time within which his directive had to be implemented.

In their letter, the MPs reminded Museveni of the undertaking he took while he campaigned in the area ahead of last year's general elections.

"During the campaigns, the president pledged to protect the interests of the locals. This, he repeated in his state-of-the-nation address last year. That is why we asked him in our letter to give them more time to move their investments," Bukuya MP Dr Michael Bukenya told The Observer on August 11.

The MPs also requested that the locals be given three to five square kilometres out of the 218 square kilometres where Gemstone International holds an exploration license.

Museveni wrote back to the MPs on June 28 telling them that as much as he agreed to their request of giving the artisans ample time, they ought not to keep their eyes away from the bigger issue, likening the mining area to a family banana plantation where the family head determines how many bunches of mature banana are cut, by who and when.

"The investor is there to help us know whether there is gold, and if so, how much of it. Why should anybody interfere with this? Those who invaded where the investor had made excavations must straight away get out," Museveni wrote.

He further stated that the ample time can apply to miners in portions far away from where the investor had done the excavations.

LEGAL BATTLE

With support from a number of civil society organisations (CSOs) led by ActionAid and Chapter Four, the MPs and the local artisans are planning to challenge in court Gemstone International's mining and exploration licenses.

They contend that in issuing the licenses, government contravened Section 30 (1) of the Mining Act 2003, which states:

"The holder of an exploration license may within three months, before the expiration of such license, apply for the renewal of the license in respect of an area of land which is not greater in extent than half of the exploration area as at the date of the grant or last renewal license."

"Gemstone has been operating in that area for the past 20 years but under different names like AUC Mining Company, Kamalenge Mining Company Ltd and now Gemstone International. This, they have been doing to avoid losing 50 per cent of the exploration area as per the law," Bukenya said.

"If the government considers the local artisans illegal miners, Gemstone International is also operating illegally," the soft-spoken MP added.

NEW POLICE UNIT

In what appeared to be a show of government's resolve to keep the local artisan miners away, the inspector general of police, (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura, last week announced the creation of the police force's minerals protection unit.

In a radio message sent out on August 7 to all police directors, Kayihura announced the appointment of SP Jesca Keigombe as the head of the new unit, which is to specifically "implement plans, policies and strategies for effective security of minerals in the country."

The new unit will also conduct inspections, surveillance and monitoring in order to detect and prevent illegal mining and develop human and non-human capacity to handle minerals protection in the country.