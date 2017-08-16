Uganda: Damani Maintain Unbeaten Run

Aziz Damani cricket club had two players scoring centuries on Sunday in their win over Patidar, who scored 63 all out in Lugogo.

Arnold Otwani's 106 runs in 105 balls and Mohamed Wassim's 102 runs in 55 balls, inspired Damani to a 392/6 score.

The timing of this result could not have been better, after Damani's main title rivals, Tornado Bees lost a second successive game on the same day. The Bees, who played Kutchi Tigers in Kyambogo, could only score 164/10 against Kutchi's set score of 297/10.

This has seen the Bees cede the initiative to Damani in the title chase further, creating an impression where only Damani can stop Damani now.

Damani captain Brian Masaba said, "We have played three second round games, which means we have four to go. But those four are against KICC, Kutchi, Challengers and the Bees. These are all tough games, that we cannot take lightly in any way."

Damani are in their first season in the top flight. But since their opening day loss to the division's four-time defending champions, the Bees, Damani have not flinched. Masaba thinks this can be attributed to the minimal mistakes made since the opening weekend of the season.

But also, the second round has seen the team strengthened by the arrival of two Pakistan born players Wassim and Ariazat Ali. And with each win having five points, Damani, who lead the table with 55 points, require three more victories to be champions.