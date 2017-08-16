16 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TPA Told to Find Flow Metres Contractor

By Louis Kuolumbia

The government has ordered the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to look for a contractor and ensure that the project of installing flow metres at the Kurasini Oil Jetty (KOJ) starts in the next three months.

Works, Transport and Communication Deputy Minister Edwin Ngonyani ordered the TPA to ensure the project is completed in one year time and that similar projects must be implemented in Mtwara and Tanga ports. Speaking during his visit to the Dar es Salaam port, Mr Ngonyani said the TPA should avoid unnecessary delay of implementation of the project, stressing that the country was losing revenue, which would have funded development projects.

In a statement issued by the ministry, Mr Ngonyani ordered the TPA to involve the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and other oil stakeholders.

Failure to implement the installation of flow metres at the Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Tanga ports angered President John Magufuli who labelled some cabinet ministers as idiots.

Laying the foundation stone for a project to expand a custom-bonded oil warehouse for GBP Oil Company from 25,000 to 122,000 tonnes during his recent visit in Tanga, President Magufuli said though his words would sound harsh, but it was good for the benefit of the nation.

The head of state said the country is currently unable to determine the exact amount of imported fuel due to absence of the flow metres.

He said the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Act allowed a tender to be announced within 45 days, but it was still not implemented nearly a year since Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the directive.

For his part, TPA director general Mr Deusdedit Kakoko assured Mr Ngonyani of finding solution to challenges facing the port and that he would oversee the commencement of the flow metres installation project.

