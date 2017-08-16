16 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NGO Assists Girls Living in Vulnerable Conditions

By Citizen Reporter

Kahama — Hundreds of young girls living in vulnerable conditions in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region have received assistance, which would help them improve their lives.

The district council and a non-governmental organisation, Jhpiego, are to thank for the support.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Kahama Council HIV and Aids coordinator, Mr Elibariki Minja, said the Jhpiego assistance, through its Sauti Programme, last year conducted voluntary counselling and testing to 77,383 people. "Out of them 3,703, which is equivalent to 4.8 per cent, were HIV positive.

However, we decided to help them and Jhpiego did a praiseworthy job in assisting these people live a better life," he said. He said under its programmes, Jhpiego helped the Kahama Council with seven centres that focus in providing services to people living with HIV/Aids.

"These centres focus in counselling, testing and provision of antiretroviral therapy to those who need them. Jhpiego has for a long time been working with to support these people," he said. On the other hand, Mr Minja said the presence of two major centres for long distance drivers in Kahama, was the major reason behind the increasing HIV/Aids infections.

He said intervention targeting the two major drivers' centres has also been supported by Jhpiego.

