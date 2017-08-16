Tanzania: Plans Afoot to Spearhead Dar, Cairo Agreements

FOLLOWING agreements reached by Presidents John Magufuli and Abdel Al-Sisi of Egypt, the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), which met for the last time 20 years ago, is to meet immediately to push for realisation of the pacts.

Among key areas discussed include investments in the health sector such as construction of a pharmaceutical industry; exchange of experts and increase of local students to study in Egypt, tourism and construction of a meat factory.

According to a statement from the State House, construction of the pharmaceutical and meat industry will increase employment opportunities to local Tanzanians, increase government revenue and avail markets for local livestock keepers.

The construction of the pharmaceutical industry will reduce government spending on drugs and medical supplies imported.

"I have appealed to President Al-Sisi and he has agreed that they will build these industries and I believe once they are up and running both countries will benefit. We will have an increase in job opportunities and markets for our livestock keepers," the statement quoted President Magufuli.

Trade volume between Tanzania and Egypt stands at 78 million US dollars, with Egyptian companies' over about 900 million US dollar investments creating 956 jobs for Tanzanians.

The President expressed appreciation to Al-Sisi for Egypt's contribution to Tanzania's development in the sectors of agriculture, health, infrastructure, education and good governance.

The Egyptian President wound up his two-day state visit yesterday honouring President Magufuli's invitation and jetted out heading to Rwanda, which is part of his four-country tour. The other African nations that he will visit include Chad and Gabon.

Dr Magufuli bid his counterpart farewell at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) accompanied by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Meanwhile, President John Magufuli met and discussed various economic matters with former Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister who is currently a Member of Parliament, Mr Ichiro Aisawa at State House yesterday.

President Magufuli expressed appreciation for financial assistance from Japan that has enabled implementation of major projects including expansion of Mwenge - Morocco road, construction of the Tazara flyover, Gerezani Bridge and Bendera tatu to Kamata road.

He called upon Mr Aisawa who is also a member of the House of Representatives, to encourage investors and traders from Japan to invest in Tanzania, promising them his government's protection as is the case with Kansai Plascon, previously known as Sadolin and another company producing Panasonic batteries.

"Please pass on my message to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Tanzania appreciates this important cooperation.

We welcome him to Tanzania and that our government has moved to Dodoma and would appreciate in the name of our friendship for Japan to build Dodoma town roads and flyover or even a 20 km road," he noted.

On his part, Aisawa commended President Magufuli for his good leadership in fighting corruption and his efforts in development and improving public services.

The Japanese legislator who visited some of the major projects under Japan construction companies expressed the need for his government's assistance in helping Tanzania address congestion on roads through improving road infrastructure.