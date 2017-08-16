Uganda: Nancy Kacungira Upgrades to BBC Africa

Former NTV and KTN news anchor Nancy Kacungira has not graced local TV screens for some time now.

Many were excited to see the screen siren make her debut in the Kenyan media industry after working in Uganda for some time.

It did not take long before Kacungira won the first BBC World News Komla Dumor award and au revoir! She was gone.

The speaker-cum- entrepreneur is currently working with BBC and recently started in a newer and bigger role with the media house. She took to social media to let the world know:

"Sooo... I've made the big move and started a new role with the BBC based in London. Look! They rolled out the red carpet for me! Well, it wasn't really for me but that's a minor detail. I'm excited about this amazing journey God is taking me on, for his glory."

And yes, nowadays she is looking flawless and even more beautiful than before.

Dufla Diligon coming for Cindy's concert

Cindy Sanyu's August 25 concert at Imperial Royale hotel has been boosted with the addition of Dufla Diligon as one of the night's performers.

Cindy already has a collabo with the Kenyan dancehall artiste called Tempo and the latter will also perform some of his biggest hits such as Biringisha and Juu Ya Menza.

This will also be Cindy's first concert since 2012. Since then, she has been performing at different shows but not necessarily holding her own.

Rabadaba gets lifeline with Blankets and Wine

In spite of being around for almost a decade, singer Rabadaba has struggled to stay at the top since his breakthrough hits such as Bwekiri, Nsula Olunyiriri and Side Dish, among others.

In fact, the Lil Wayne lookalike went into oblivion for some time. Not that he was taking a break; Ugandans were not feeling his vibe.

It took last year's collaboration with Jody to get back onto the charts and the hit even won him an award at the recent Uganda Music awards.

News coming in is that Rabadaba is one of the Ugandan acts set to hit the Blankets and Wine stage this Sunday alongside Nigerian songstress Seyi Shay. Other performers include Shifa Musisi, Joel Sebunjo, Winyo from Kenya and TBro, among others.

Mwenda's Phaneroo appearance draws surprises

Andrew Mwenda is a well-known figure in the media industry with experience of more than two decades.

However, many didn't know much about The Independent boss' religious side until last Saturday when he posted his selfie on Twitter during the third anniversary of Phaneroo at Lugogo cricket oval.

He posted: "Old man at a Phaneroo event at Lugogo indoor stadium waiting for Jesus to come and kidnap me to his kingdom."

Some of his followers were quick to doubt the authenticity of the photo given that the event wasn't at the indoor stadium as he had posted. Many, however, were happy that Mwenda is a keen follower of Apostle Grace Lubega's ministry.