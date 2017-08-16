Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Osun Cautions Residents As Corpse Tests Positive to Virus‎

The Osun State Government on Tuesday urged its citizens to be vigilant and maintain high hygienic standards after a corpse which was brought from Lagos tested positive to Lassa.

A number of cases of the disease had been reported in some Southwest states of Lagos and Ogun in recent times.

A statement signed by the Media Adviser to the Governor, Sola Fasure, said there was currently no case of an outbreak of the fever in the state.

The statement noted that the corpse brought from Lagos was subjected to laboratory test and was tested positive to the scourge.

It stated that the corpse was buried before the official release of the autopsy report.

According to the statement, the state's Ministry Of Health promptly put the relatives of the corpse on a 21-day surveillance but none of them exhibited any symptoms or signs of the fever.

It also said that the Osun government had put in place an effective surveillance across all the local governments in the state to ensure that the people were safe from the disease.

"It is to be clearly stated that currently there is no confirmed case of Lassa fever outbreak anywhere in the State of Osun," the statement said.

"However, a corpse was brought from Lagos for burial in Osun. The case is linked with the three doctors also confirmed positive in Lagos. As at the time the corpse was released for burial after autopsy had been carried out, the laboratory result was not out.

"The result however came out as Lassa fever positive, after the corpse was buried.

"Active surveillance is ongoing by the State and LGA team and all concerned."