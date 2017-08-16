Tanzania: REA Electricity Project to Benefit Three Regions

Nkasi — THE government will soon embark on an ambitious project of which three regions will be connected to 400 KV electricity lines from Mbeya region, the scheme is scheduled to take off by November this year.

Under the project, four towns of Sumbawanga in Rukwa region, Mpanda in Katavi region, Kigoma and Nyakanazi in Kagera will be connected to 400 KV line.

The Deputy Minister for Energy and Minerals, Dr Medard Kalemani, revealed this after inaugurating a major project of rural electrification Phase III (REA) in Rukwa region, an event that was held at Kabwe village along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika in Nkasi district.

According to Dr Kalemani, the project is expected to be accomplished in July 2019. Equally, the deputy minister directed the Tanesco Acting Managing Director, Dr Tito Mwinuka, to make sure the project takes off as planned.

"Rukwa region gets its supply of electricity from fuel and a little supply of power from neighbouring Zambia, which is not reliable ... . But once the 400 KV project is accomplished, power interruption in the region will be history," said the deputy minister.

Meanwhile, Dr Kalemani said 111 villages in Rukwa region will be connected with electricity through REA Phase III at a cost of 45.5bn/-. He further said that the exercise of connecting electricity through REA Phase III in the remaining 140 villages in the region will take off in March 2019 and that by 2020 all villages in the region will be connected.

During the occasion, Dr Kalemani took the opportunity to introduce to the public the contractor, NAKURO Investment Company Ltd based in Dar es Salaam, who have been contracted to undertake the project in Rukwa region which is scheduled for accomplishment in a period of 24 months.

However, the deputy minister directed the contractor to work around the clock to ensure that the project is accomplished in a period of 18 months, short of that he will be taken to task . Dr Mwinuka told REA's Director General, Engineer Gissima Nyamo Hanga to closely supervise the contractor to ensure that the project is accomplished within the agreed period and not otherwise.

He also directed all Councils' Executive Directors in the country to allocate sufficient funds in their budgets so that all public institutions, mostly schools , dispensaries and health centres will be connected with electricity under REA Phase III project.