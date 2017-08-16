Sudan: RSF Commander - Plan Has Been Drawn Up for Collection of Weapons From Our Forces

Khartoum — The Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Dalgo (Hemaitti ) has reiterated that a plan has been worked out for collecting firearms from the RSF.

He indicated to necessity of collecting guns from all Darfur components and from anybody who holds a weapon.

Lt. Gen. Hemaitti underlined in a statement to SUNA that it is important to collect firearms in Darfur and a whole Sudan for imposing the state authority and rule of law , particularly that , he elaborated, the collection of weapons was a presidential decision that must be executed.

He added the RSF is ready for collection of weapons as required from other regular forces , stressing that RSF personnel who are going on vacation or taking permissions should hand over their weapons.