Sudan: Governor of W. Darfur State Says All Parties Have Supported Firearms Collection Process

Khartoum — The Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga has asserted that the native administration in the State is cooperating in the weapons collection process.

He urged all parties to support the process as it , he explained, would guarantee security and stability in the State.

"The State' Security Committee held meeting and decided to bring the collection of weapons into reality, Al-Haga said in a statement to SUNA, adding that the process began by collecting weapons from the regular and official forces and the back-up forces , the Armed Forces and the police and security forces.

The Governor noted that no case in the state has been registered for anybody or party that refused collection of his weapon.

He said guns collection committees are operating in all localities and that the work is progressing smoothly.