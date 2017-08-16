15 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of W. Darfur State Says All Parties Have Supported Firearms Collection Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga has asserted that the native administration in the State is cooperating in the weapons collection process.

He urged all parties to support the process as it , he explained, would guarantee security and stability in the State.

"The State' Security Committee held meeting and decided to bring the collection of weapons into reality, Al-Haga said in a statement to SUNA, adding that the process began by collecting weapons from the regular and official forces and the back-up forces , the Armed Forces and the police and security forces.

The Governor noted that no case in the state has been registered for anybody or party that refused collection of his weapon.

He said guns collection committees are operating in all localities and that the work is progressing smoothly.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.