Sudan: Residents Succumb to Sunstroke in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — One person died from a sunstroke in a hospital in Port Sudan on Sunday. Four people succumbed to sunstroke in July following the lasting heat.

The person died in El Hawadith hospital, Osman Hashim, a journalist in Red Sea state reported to Radio Dabanga.

"There have been more incidents of sunstroke, attributable to the rising temperature and electricity cuts," he said. Three other people suffered from a sunstroke in the Port Sudan academic hospital, on Sunday and Monday.

One of the patients reportedly had to be transferred to a private hospital because of the deterioration of the environment in the hospital wards. Hashim said that the hospitals might expect more sunstroke incidents.

The death of a child, who suffered from a sunstroke, in Port Sudan in the first week of July and three people who died of sunstroke in the hospital on 13 July, sparked officials of the Ministry of Health into action. They called on the civil authorities to initiate awareness campaigns in Red Sea, in order for people to learn about sunstroke and the serious implications it can have.

The temperature is expected to stay around 40 degrees (105F) in the coming week.