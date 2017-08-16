15 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Residents Succumb to Sunstroke in Port Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port Sudan — One person died from a sunstroke in a hospital in Port Sudan on Sunday. Four people succumbed to sunstroke in July following the lasting heat.

The person died in El Hawadith hospital, Osman Hashim, a journalist in Red Sea state reported to Radio Dabanga.

"There have been more incidents of sunstroke, attributable to the rising temperature and electricity cuts," he said. Three other people suffered from a sunstroke in the Port Sudan academic hospital, on Sunday and Monday.

One of the patients reportedly had to be transferred to a private hospital because of the deterioration of the environment in the hospital wards. Hashim said that the hospitals might expect more sunstroke incidents.

The death of a child, who suffered from a sunstroke, in Port Sudan in the first week of July and three people who died of sunstroke in the hospital on 13 July, sparked officials of the Ministry of Health into action. They called on the civil authorities to initiate awareness campaigns in Red Sea, in order for people to learn about sunstroke and the serious implications it can have.

The temperature is expected to stay around 40 degrees (105F) in the coming week.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.