Cameroon: Breast Cancer Still a Concern

Cancer is still a threat among women in the country. The probability of women having the disease is higher while a negligible number of men (less than one per cent) suffer from it. Medical practitioners in Douala attribute the disease to poor diet and lack of awareness, education, information dissemination and early diagnosis. Run for a Cure Africa Cameroon which conducts annual cancer pre-screening, screening and biopsy for women in Douala through its "Think Pink" health campaign has been helping to reach out to many women through free mammography tests and radiology. The vision is to turn 80 per cent of breast cancer mortality rate in women into 80 per cent breast cancer survival rate, while creating a greater awareness of breast cancer to eliminate societal stigmas. According to the association, one out of 50 women is liable to suffer from breast cancer during her lifetime. The probability of breast cancer in women of below 35 years is 5 per cent, 35 to 55 years 20 per cent, 55 to 70 years 15 per cent and 70 and above 10 per cent. Breast cancer does also occur in men but the rate is less than one per cent which is negligible, and reason why the campaign targets only women. Efforts against cancer in the country mostly seek to disseminate information on prevention through consuming balanced diets, fruits, vegetables, regular sports and screening for cancer. In order to avoid breast cancer the public is advised to avoid indiscriminate consumption of foods that may lead to obesity, avoid alcoholism and check their environment; for example, pesticides or colorants and the consumption of food stored in plastic bags.