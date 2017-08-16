Cameroon: South West - ELECAM Declares 8.607 As Registered So Far

Buea (Fako). Information from the South West Regional Office of ELECAM in Buea indicates that by last week, 4 August, some 8.607 voters have registered in the South West Region for any up-coming elections. This is within the framework of the revision of voters' lists and fresh entries for persons who have come of age 20. The exercise will round up this August 31. The South West Regional Delegate of ELECAM, Okha Bau, has intensified his registration crusade combing through the entire area. Last week, the registration team was at the Divisional Office and in other peripheral places including Wokoko village. The team went to the Warders' Barracks in Buea where they registered some 35 new voters made of warders, their wives and their offspring who have come of age 20. The ELECAM officials appreciated the organizational gesture of the Warders offering them a certificate of recognition. Of the numbers registered so far in the Region, Fako Division totals 2.502, Ndian (1.440), Kupe Manenguba (786), Lebialem (593), Manyu (1133), and Meme (2.153). The exercise, which continues till this month-end, is however meeting field difficulties such as bad roads, over-flowing rivers and streams due to the heavy rains that have set in. The authorities of ELECAM in Buea, however. regret that the registration this year is slow due to the prevailing anglophone crisis with many calls for boycott. However, to boost the exercise, 10 new bikes, 10 helmets and 10 raincoats dispatched from Yaounde arrived in Buea early July . It is a period of no sleep for the ELECAM staff in the Region as they intend to make hay during these last days of the exercise. They have promised to reach all the 31 Council areas with the new transport equipment. Already, all 31 Council areas of the region have at least two computer machines to conduct the registration of voters.