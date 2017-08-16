15 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Malawi Praises TZ Policies On Nature Conservation

By Godfrey Kahango

Members of the Malawi's Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change have appreciated Tanzania's better environmental policies that have contributed to the protection of natural forests.

The MPs who are currently visiting the country said they have come to learn about how Tanzania has been addressing the challenges of climate Change and forest conservation.

On Tuesday they toured Mount Rungwe Nature Forest Reserve in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region on Tuesday, which is under the supervision of Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS).

The Committee's Chairperson, Weran Chilenga, said the Malawian MPs have been surprised to see people living around Mount Rungwe Nature Forest Reserve and yet the natural forest has remained intact. This has enabled the ecosystem to feed the sources of more than 20 rivers that pour their waters into Lake Nyasa.

"We have discovered that Tanzania has a good policy of conserving forests, which involves residents living around this forest. The involvement of the people on the ground enable them to become conservationists, instead of destroyers, of forests. I think we have something to learn through this policy because this is quite different from our country," said Mr Chilenga.

A member of the committee, Mr Rashid Msusa, said upon their return to Malawi they would convince their government to imitate Tanzania's good policies.

