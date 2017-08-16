Somalia: Former Alshabaab Deputy Leader Makes First Public Appearance After Defecting to Government

Former Deputy leader Founder member and Spokesman of the Somali militant group confirmed of his defection and denounced violence.

" I wasn't part of Alshabab in past 5 yrs & 7 months, i thank Somalia govt & its leadership for the hospitality in Mogadishu"Robow Told the journalist in Royal Place Hotel .

Meanwhile Somali Governent issued statement saying The Federal Government of Somalia's policy is to welcome those willing to renounce terrorists and want to join the peace process and Nation building.

Hence, the Federal Government of Somalia welcomes Mukhtar Robow Ali's confirmation that he defected from Al-Shabaab, in a press conference that he made today in Mogadishu.

In light of Presdient Farmajo's pardon, the Federal Government declares to receive anyone that gives up his/her twisted ideology of Al-Shabaab.

The Federal Government hugely thanks anyone who played a role in facilitating the current discussion with Robow, in particular all segments of the society and our international friends and partners.