Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian Near Mogadishu

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a civilian in the outskirts of Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon, witness and official said.

The killing took place at Garasbaley area, near Mogadishu, according to a witness.

It's yet unclear motive behind the murder of the civilian.

Meanwhile, Garasbaley administrator Ali Hassan Ali, told Radio Shabelle that local security forces cordoned off the scene afterward, following the shooting, and arrested a suspect.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the slaughter.