Somalia: Govt Welcomes Robow's Defection [statement]

Somali Federal government has welcomed the defection of Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali "Abu Mansur" from Al Shabaab. In a statement, the government said it is in talks with Robow, who once served as the deputy leader and spokesman of Al shabaab.

