Tanzania: Mayweather Jr May Visit TZ, Says Ndambile

Professional boxing promoter and manager, Juma "Chief" Ndambile, is plotting a game changer which will see Floyd Mayweather Jr visit Tanzania.

Ndambile said that he has already contacted the Ghanaian firm which is coordinating Mayweather's visit soon after his fight against Conor McGregor scheduled for Las Vegas on August 26.

He said he was optimistic of the tour. The Ghanaian officials said all that partains to the visit would be known soon after the fight.

According to Ghana's various media, Mayweather was earlier planned to visit Ghana on June 12 but the trip was postponed as he was required to start preparations ahead of the McGregor bout.

Mayweather himself said in his account that he is in plan to visit the country and attend many activities including featuring in exhibition fights. The report also said the boxer planned to visit Nigeria.

"I was recently in Ghana and met the tour organizers and everything is going on well. My task is to make sure the boxer visits the country to promote the game as well as visit our rich tourisms attractions."

"Everything is possible, I am still waiting the final communication from Ghana and Mayweather's management but basically we know each other as we met during the World Boxing Council (WBC) annual convention held in United States in December last year. I made the request on behalf of Tanzania," said Ndambile.

He said that he is serious on the matter and plan to meet government officials to discuss various professional boxing matters.

"I have already met with Dr Harrison Mwakyembe and presented my report after featuring in the WBC annual convention and discussed many issues with top professional dignitaries like Mayweather, Lenox Lewis, Amir Khan, Wladimir Klitschko, Evander Holyfield and promoters, Don King and Jay Mathews," said Ndambile.

He said Jay Mathews has already announced plans to stage professional bouts in the country next month.

"Mathews already staged fights in Kenya and six Tanzanian boxers participated to set the ground for our future engagementa," he said.