15 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Head of the Darfur Peace Bureau, Receives Qatar Ambassador to the Sudan

Khartoum — The Head of the Darfur Peace Bureau, and Supervisor of the Darfur Commissions, Magdi Khalfalla, on Tuesday received the Qatar ambassador to the Sudan, Dr Rashid Abdul Rahaman Al Niaimi, in the presence of the commissioner for voluntary return, Tajj Eddin Ibrahim Tahir.

The meeting discussed on going preparation for the celebration marking the signing of contracts for the establishment of ten model villages in the five states of Darfur within the context of the Qatari support for the voluntary return in Darfur

On his party the head of the |Darfur peace Bureau, Magdi Khallafalla, commended the efforts exerted by Qatar in peace and development in Darfur as well as in implementation of development and rehabilitation projects there.

