15 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile Mariam Desalgen has arrived in Khartoum, Tuesday, leading a high level delegation in a three days official visit to Sudan.

The Ethiopian Premier was received, at the airport, by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, a number of ministers and senior government officials, staff of Ethiopian embassy and the Ethiopian community in Sudan.

Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters, in the airport, that the visit comes in the context of the agreement reached by the two countries during the recent historical visit of President Al-Basher to Ethiopia.

Ghandour has indicated to the historical relations linking the Sudan to Ethiopia since they were one state until they became two neighboring countries that shared many joint interests.

He added that the two sides, during the visit, will discuss the bilateral relations besides reviewing the situation in the region, especially, the Horn of Africa, at a time, the East Africa Region witnesses many developments that necessitate the meeting and the consultation of the leaderships of the two countries represented in President Al-Basher and the Ethiopian Prime Minister to reach an agreement on the joint strategies to maintain the security in the region.

Prof. Ghandour noted that the Ethiopian Prime Minister, will visit some of the development projects in the country besides, holding of meetings with a number of circles.

'Desalegn, while here, will give lecture on the importance of the Horn of Africa to Sudan and Ethiopia and means for maintaining security in the region' Ghandour concluded.

