Sudan: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Arrives Country

Khartoum — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Mr. Filippo Grandi, arrived khartoum airport, Tuesday morning, leading UNHCR delegation coming from Geneva on a visit to the country to discuss the situation of refugees in Sudan.

The UNHCR Commissioner was received by the Refugees Commissioner, Engineer, Hamad Al-Jazuli, and Mr. Nuriqu the representative of the High Commissioner for Refugees in Sudan.

The visiting delegation accompanied by the Interior Minister of State, Babakir Degna left to the state of East Darfur.

The commissioner is due to inspect Al-Nimr Camp in East Darfur, the education, health, food and refugee houses facilities, and hold an extensive meeting with the state government, the refugee and community leaders, meet some of the families at the camp and to conclude his visit to East Darfur state with a press conference.

He will meet, today's evening after his return to Khartoum from East Darfru state with leaders of the (UNHCR).

The (UNHCR) commissioner will hold meetings, tomorrow, Wednesday, with the workers of the (UNHCR), the interior and foreign ministers, the interior state minister, the refugees commissioner, and then meet with the leaders of the security and intelligence services in a business lunch.

The (UNHCR) commissioner will meet also with President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir, the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General Bakri Hassan Salih, he would then hold a press conference at 4:00 pm.

The visiting (UNHCR) commissioner who would meet with UN agencies, the non-governmental organization and the donors will leave to Geneva Thursday morning.