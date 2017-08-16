Sudan: Masha'aer Al-Dawalab Emphasizes Localization of Humanitarian Work

Khartoum — The Minister of Security and Social Development, Masha'aer al- Dawalab has emphasized the importance of localization and sudanization of humanitarian work since it is a sovereignty issue related to the national security and national sovereignty.

The minister has called during her address, Tuesday, to the joint meeting on honor of holding the Community Development Council, with the participation of the ministers of social affairs, the state's commissioners for humanitarian work, she called for a strict coordination process.

The Commissioner of the Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Adam, introduced the features and guidelines for the coming phase of the humanitarian work, pointing to the importance of the meeting for more coordination and the realization of polices on ground.

The commissioner has pointed to the betterment of the security situations, the Sudan's foreign relations and the international openness that have obliged the new commitments and the amendments to the procedures in the humanitarian work.

The commissioner added that Sudan has moved from emergency relief to development, the multi-year humanitarian plan has been adopted, and an annual plan reflecting the nature of this phase has been set up, calling for the importance of coordination among all the components of the government.

The meeting has concluded with the indication of importance of setting priorities, providing technical and logistical support to the commission, focusing on training and capacity-building, the doubling of work and the coordination process.