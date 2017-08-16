Sudan: Chairman of Darfur Peace Office Receives Qatari Ambassador

Khartoum — Chairman of Darfur Peace Office, Supervisor of Darfur Commissions, Majdi Khalafalla received, Tuesday, at his office, the Qatari Ambassador to Sudan, Rashed Abdul Rahman Al-Naemi in the presence of the Commissioner for Voluntary Repatriation, Taj Edden Ibrahim.

The meeting discussed the current preparations for celebrating the signing for building ten Model villages in Darfur five states in the context of the Qatari support to Darfur voluntary repatriation projects.

Khalafalla has commended the efforts being exerted by Qatar to support peace, development and reconstruction projects in Darfur.