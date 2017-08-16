15 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-Ethiopian Talks Start

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Ethiopian talks, chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hai le Mariam Desalgen began, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, in the presence of a number of ministers from the two sides.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister arrived in Khartoum, in the afternoon, leading a high level delegation in an official three day -visit to the country.

He was received, at the airport, by the President of the Republic, senior government officials, staff of the Ethiopian embassy and the Ethiopian community in Sudan.

