Sudanese-Ethiopian Talks Start

Khartoum — The Sudanese-Ethiopian talks, chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hai le Mariam Desalgen began, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, in the presence of a number of ministers from the two sides.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister arrived in Khartoum, in the afternoon, leading a high level delegation in an official three day -visit to the country.

He was received, at the airport, by the President of the Republic, senior government officials, staff of the Ethiopian embassy and the Ethiopian community in Sudan.