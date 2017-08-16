Sudan: State Minister for Information Leads Media Delegation to the State of East Darfur to Support State Programs

Khartoum — State Minister for Information, Yasser Yousef will lead a media delegation to East Darfur on Thursday for a three-day visit to support the country's programs, including the collection of firearms and strengthening the social fabric.

The visit comes within the framework of the Ministry of Information plan to connect all parts of the Sudan within the media coverage as well as reflecting the national activities and the general policies of the state in order to enhance national values and unity of Sudanese people towards implementation of the overall programs of the National Accord government.

The visit is aimed, directly, at inspection of the situation in the state of East Darfur, in general, and encouraging the spirit of cooperation between the tribal components to contribute to support the social fabric and support the value of peaceful coexistence and reflecting all that the in different media organizations.

The delegation includes journalists representing a large number of mass media institutions.