Eritrean Community Festival 2017 in U.S.

Asmara — Eritrean community festival in the US that has been underway from 11 to 13 August concluded with patriotic zeal under the theme "Laying Pillars for Vibrant Development".

At the festival that was unique in its king 15 thousand national from different states from the US participated.

Expressing that this years festival has been the reminder of the historic festival in Bologna, Italy, the participants underlined that the yearly gathering of the nationals has created a forum for discussing on national issues, exchanging experiences, consolidating unity as well as portraying the true image of Eritrea and bequeathing the noble societal values to the young generation.

They also expressed that the strong participation of the Eritrean people attests to the unity and love of country they have and the commitment of the Eritrean community to organize such a splendid festival.

The three day festival was featured with seminar by Ms. Hanna Simon, Eritrean Ambassador to France and Permanent Representative to UNESCO on the objective situation in the homeland and the role of nationals in the national development programs as well as sports and cultural activities, children's program and exhibition.

The festival was highlighted by a cultural group 'Selina' from Eritrea.