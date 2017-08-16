16 August 2017

Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

Mendefera — Government employees in Emni-Hayli sub-zone have extended a total of 50,500 Nakfa in support of the families of martyrs residing in their sub-zone.

Pointing out that extending support to the families of martyrs is a citizenship responsibility, the employees expressed readiness to sustain the support they initiated before 3 years.

The residents of the sub-zone have been engaged in supporting the families of martyrs through organizing various programs including ploughing of farm lands as well as collecting harvest. Thus the recent financial support the civil servants have extended is in continuation of the similar support they have been initiating, explained Mr. Megos Haile, head of social services in the sub-zone.

