14 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Serejeka - Election of Administrators

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — An election of administrators, village coordinators and managing directors was held in 17 administrative areas of Serejeka sub-zone.

In the election process held from 28 to 13 August, the residents of Serejeka sub-zone have elected 17 administrators, 17 managing directors and 84 village coordinators.

Present at the event, Mr. Tesfu Feshehatsion, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the newly elected to diligently serve the people with dedication and to live up to the expectations of the people they elected them.

Similarly, an election of administrators, managing directors as well as village coordinators was held in Haykota administrative area, Shamboko sub-zone.

Eritrea

Support to Families of Martyrs

Government employees in Emni-Hayli sub-zone have extended a total of 50,500 Nakfa in support of the families of martyrs… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.