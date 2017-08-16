Eritrea: Serejeka - Election of Administrators

Asmara — An election of administrators, village coordinators and managing directors was held in 17 administrative areas of Serejeka sub-zone.

In the election process held from 28 to 13 August, the residents of Serejeka sub-zone have elected 17 administrators, 17 managing directors and 84 village coordinators.

Present at the event, Mr. Tesfu Feshehatsion, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the newly elected to diligently serve the people with dedication and to live up to the expectations of the people they elected them.

Similarly, an election of administrators, managing directors as well as village coordinators was held in Haykota administrative area, Shamboko sub-zone.