16 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Commends Govt Efforts to Promote Al-Shabaab Defections

The United States commends the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia to facilitate the defections of former and current al-Shabaab members.

The United States supports a Somali-led process of degrading al-Shabaab's influence using a comprehensive approach, including through high-level defections, reconciliation, and improved governance and service delivery.

The United States encourages the Somali government to continue to create pathways for al-Shabaab members to reject terrorism and join efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous country for all Somalis.

