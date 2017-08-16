16 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Rights Group Watch Calls for Probe of Mukhtar Robow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday urged the Somali government to investigate alleged human rights abuses by a former deputy leader of the militant group al-Shabab who surrendered to the government this week.

"International law prohibits amnesties for those responsible for grave abuses. Mukhtar Robow had a leadership role in al-Shabaab at a time when we documented indiscriminate attacks on civilians, forced recruitment of children and other abuses against residents under the group's control," it said in a statement.

The Somali government needs to investigate Robow's role and ensure that those responsible for the worst abuses are not able to escape just punishment, it added.

Mukhtar Robow Ali, also known as Abu Mansur, officially announced Tuesday that he left al-Shabab more than five years ago.

"I fell out with the group over ideological differences five years and seven months ago" he said at a news conference in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

"I was living in the Bakol region and al-Shabab attacked me there. They tried to kill me, but I defended myself," he added.

The Somali government said it welcomed Robow's confirmation that he defected from al-Shabab.

Somalia

Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Visits the Country

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) General David Muhoozi arrived in Somalia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.