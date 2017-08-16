16 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Vanishing Act - Grace Mugabe Flees South Africa

analysis By Bheki C Simelane

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe was due to appear in court on Tuesday facing assault charges. She would have followed the appearance of South Africa's deputy minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana, in the same court, for similar charges. Instead, Mugabe vanished, making a farce of South Africa's law enforcement.

In a flash, the entrance to the Randburg Magistrates Court had an array of lenses waiting to have a glimpse of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's wife, Grace Mugabe. She was to appear before the court in connection with her alleged assault of a 20-year-old woman who she found in the company of her sons at a Johannesburg Sandton Hotel.

Mugabe would have been the second high-profile figure to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court in a matter of days. South Africa's Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana is the other high-profile figure that graced the Randburg Magistrates Court, also facing charges of assault. Manana's appearance followed a complaint of assault laid against the minister by two women he was alleged to have assaulted in a Johannesburg nightclub.

Mugabe is alleged to have assaulted the young woman using an electric cord. Images circulating on social media...

