15 August 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mcclatchie Joint 28th At US Amateur Championships

South Africa's Kyle McClatchie is best-placed South African after the first round of the US Amateur Championships on Monday.

McClatchie was playing at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

He ended tied for 28th spot along with 16 fellow competitors.

His level-par score of 70 put him six behind tournament leader Norman Xiong of the United States.

The 2014 Youth Olympian is best South African after the first round with next best being Ian Snyman, one shot back on 71.

A further three shots adrift is Ross Sinclair, tied for 97th on three over par 73 .

Sinclair has been credited as being a US player on the tournament leaderboard, the son of an American father and South African mother and both still living in Pretoria.

He's a former SA No1 junior and SA Boys U19 champion.

