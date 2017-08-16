South African women's leading wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane has qualified for her eighth Grand Slam tournament, joining the top seven ranked women among the field of 20 for the 2017 US Open Wheelchair Tennis Competition in New York.

The event will be held on 7-10 September at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre at Flushing Meadow, New York and total purse for the event will be $200,000.

The world No8 will make her third trip to the prestigious final Grand Slam on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, which is in its 10th year this year. The event returns to the calendar after dates coincided with the Rio Paralympic tennis event in 2016.

Montjane reached the quarter-final round in both 2013 and 2014 losing to world No1 Yui Kamiji from Japan and world number 5 Aniek van Koot from the Netherlands, respectively.

'I'm very excited going back to New York again this year,' said Montjane. 'It's been a very amazing and consistent year for me so far and I'm excited to be part of this elite group going to compete in the US Open Grand Slam. I just came back from a four-week tour which gave me an opportunity to play against some of the top-ranked athletes I'll meet in the US Open. After a few weeks of hard work on court, I hope to play the best in New York.'

Montjane clinched five titles this year, which includes titles at the Swiss Open, Joburg Open and Busan Open. Montjane qualified to join the elite group after world No3 Jiske Griffioen from the Netherlands withdrew from the tournament.

The top seven ranked players as of the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Rankings of 17 July 2017, plus one wildcard, make up the eight players for the men's and women's events. The top three ranked players as of 17 July, plus one wild card, make up the four players for the quad event.