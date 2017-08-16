Botswana: Mphothwe High Commissioner Designate for Nigeria

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, has appointed Mr Pule Mphothwe as Botswana's high commissioner-designate to Nigeria.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that Mr Mphothwe who joined the then department of external affairs in 1992, is a career diplomat who has served in a variety of positions within the ministry.

Mr Mphothwe served as private secretary to the minister, deputy ambassador at the embassy of Botswana to Japan and most recently acting director for the public relations, research and information department.

The high commissioner-designate is expected to take up his appointment in Abuja in September this year.

Source : BOPA