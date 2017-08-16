The first lady of Zimbabwe is accused of assaulting a young model with an electrical cable. South African police say they don't know where she is but are negotiating with her lawyers.

Grace Mugabe, the wife of Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe, was close to being arrested in South Africa, police announced on Tuesday.

Police said they were negotiating with the 52-year-old's legal team to get her to hand herself in over assault allegations.

Police allege she assaulted 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels in a Johannesburg hotel at the weekend. She allegedly beat the model with an electrical extension cord leaving the woman with injuries to her head.

Local media said Engels had been visiting the Mugabes' sons Robert and Chatunga at the hotel in the exclusive Sandton district. Mugabe allegedly arrived with bodyguards and accused Engels of partying with the pair.

"We were chilling in a hotel room, and (the sons) were in the room next door. She came in and started hitting us," Engels said.

The model posted an image of the alleged assault on Twitter.

"The negotiations for her to hand herself in are still going on. We are at a point where we cannot effect an arrest yet," a senior police source told news agency Reuters.

South African police minister Fikile Mbalula had earlier said that Mugabe had handed herself in to police and would appear in court.

The police national spokesman told news agency AFP that the whereabouts of the first lady was unknown.

The alleged assault has caused a diplomatic row between the two neighboring countries.

The first lady has become increasingly active in Zimbabwe's public life and in 2014 became the head of the ruling party's women's wing.

She regularly attends political rallies across the country, railing against anyone alleged to be disloyal to the president.

