Angola: Cuanza Sul - Over 300,000 Families Benefit From "Water for All"

Sumbe — Three hundred and forty-seven thousand families in rural areas benefit from the "Water for All" program in the province of Cuanza Sul since the implementation of the first phase of the project in 2013, informed the provincial director of Energy and Waters, Eusebio Kaquinda.

In remarks to the press, while assessing the program at provincial level, the director said that the "Water for All" program covers the population of rural areas and at present, since the implementation of the first phase in 2013, at provincial level it already covered about 347,000.

He said that they will enter the second phase of the program and have already been contracted two consortiums that are studying to start with the work of surveying in the localities that have not yet benefited from the said program, starting in September of this year, to begin in 2018 with the implementation of the work.

He added that the second phase contemplates the expansion of the water distribution network in certain areas, and has seen significant and satisfactory progress.

He added that the province will benefit a figure in the order of 627.380 consumers.