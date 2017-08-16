Angola: President Launches Cornerstone of Dom Alexandre Do Nascimento School

Luanda — Angolan President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, Tuesday in Luanda laid the cornerstone for the construction of the National School, Dom Alexandre do Nascimento.

The school is aimed to seek excellence, a Christian humanist matrix and based on the promotion of ethical and moral principles.

According to the assistant bishop of Luanda, Dom Zeferino Zeca Martins, who told journalists on the sidelines of the launching ceremony, the institution will be committed to promoting the dignity of human person and values of peace and social justice.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished figures with emphasis on the honoree, Dom Alexandre do Nascimento, and the Minister of Education, Mpinda Simão.

Bishop Alexandre do Nascimento is a cardinal of the Catholic Church, who was born in northern Malanje province on March 1, 1925.

He became professor of Dogmatic Theology at the Major Seminary in Luanda. He is currently archbishop-emeritus of the Archdiocese of Luanda.

Among other functions, he was president of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé, in the period 1990 and 1997.