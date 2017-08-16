15 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Launches Cornerstone of Dom Alexandre Do Nascimento School

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, Tuesday in Luanda laid the cornerstone for the construction of the National School, Dom Alexandre do Nascimento.

The school is aimed to seek excellence, a Christian humanist matrix and based on the promotion of ethical and moral principles.

According to the assistant bishop of Luanda, Dom Zeferino Zeca Martins, who told journalists on the sidelines of the launching ceremony, the institution will be committed to promoting the dignity of human person and values of peace and social justice.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished figures with emphasis on the honoree, Dom Alexandre do Nascimento, and the Minister of Education, Mpinda Simão.

Bishop Alexandre do Nascimento is a cardinal of the Catholic Church, who was born in northern Malanje province on March 1, 1925.

He became professor of Dogmatic Theology at the Major Seminary in Luanda. He is currently archbishop-emeritus of the Archdiocese of Luanda.

Among other functions, he was president of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé, in the period 1990 and 1997.

Angola

General Egídio De Sousa Invites Military to Vote

The Assistant Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) for the Patriotic Education, General António Egídio… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.