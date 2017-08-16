15 August 2017

Angola: Elections / 2017 - MPLA Candidate Offers Goods in Sumbe

Sumbe — The MPLA candidate for the President of the Republic in the general elections of 23 August, João Lourenço, delivered Tuesday in the city of Sumbe, province of Cuanza Sul, various goods to traditional authorities, former combatants and local youth.

The goods are stoves, television sets, glaciers, stereos, Canadian crutches, agricultural inputs, canvas boots, cooking utensils, laptops and wheelchairs.

Speaking to the press, João Lourenço said that with the delivery of these means will minimize the shortage of those who need them most.

He said that the victory of the MPLA will be through hard work, in which all the living forces must work to achieve this great goal in the elections of 23 August.

Chief António Bento, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the gesture, since it will minimize some of the shortcomings that were felt, since it will facilitate the locomotion of the staff and the extension of their works.

