Lubango — The Assistant Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) for the Patriotic Education, General António Egídio de Sousa e Santos "Disciplina", invited in Lubango (province of Huíla) on Tuesday, the military staff to exercise their right to vote on the 23rd August, actively and exemplarily.

In a lecture on "Forms of Political Participation of the Military," the senior FAA official said that the military "being part of the people and Angola, participate in the political management of the country, defending the country and national sovereignty."

He pointed out that the military have the right to freely choose the leaders who will lead the destinies of Angola in the next five years, but called for "responsibility and discipline during the process."

"It is necessary that the military be exemplary and show dignity and respect that has always characterized them, so that there is no obstacle that could jeopardize the electoral process in the country," he said.