Sumbe — The MPLA candidate for President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, said Wednesday in Sumbe, Cuanza Sul province, that his party will continue to promote social dialogue to find viable solutions to national issues.

João Lourenço, who was speaking at the mass rally in the city of Sumbe, in the continuation of his campaign for the elections of the 23 August, said that the MPLA knows the problems that affect the society and values the dialogue with the fringes of the representative society considering essential for successful implementation of the 2017/2022 governance program.

He stated that the meetings held during the pre-campaign and election campaign with various institutions and organizations of society have made it possible to convey the thoughts of his party on the governance program and to hear "views" from specialized entities on a set of issues that affect the Angolan society.

He added that the MPLA welcomed "the proposals and opinions of representatives and partners of civil society and that the party will pay particular attention to public servants, mainly for the education and health sectors.

João Lourenço considered that the foundations of a good education begin at the base, investing in the teachers so that there are good students at all levels and, with that, also good graduates, masters and doctors.