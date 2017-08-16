Nigeria: Shehu Sani, Groups Fighting El-Rufai Over Kaduna's Bailout Fund - APC Youths

Abuja — Kaduna Youth Vanguard of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that Senator Shehu Sani, and his Akida Group as well as the Kaduna Restoration Group are fighting Governor Nasir El-Rufai for allegedly refusing to share the state's bailout fund with them.

The group expressed this in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Zubairu Mukhtar and Secretary, Comrade Richard Augustine, respectively.

The group said, Shehu Sani and the others are fighting Mallam Nasir El-Rufai because he refused to share the state's Paris bailout funds for their personal gain instead of the interest of the people.

" It is so disheartening and very unfortunate that thugs would go to the extent of invading the Kaduna State secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalist to the extent of harassing and intimidating Journalists right inside their premises. These are the same thugs Sen Shehu Sani has been deceiving to unleash mayhem on Kaduna, as nemesis would catch up with their evil plans, the thugs in-turn unleashed same to them, exposing all their conspiracies."

The group said that Governor El-Rufai remains committed to the fight against corruption, while those fighting him are allegedly corrupt.

"Their activities portray corruption fighting back. It is a show of shame if the likes of Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Isa Ashiru, Tijjani

Ramalan, Haruna Sa'id and co. would reduce themselves to be like puppets to Shehu Sani. We strongly believe he must have lied and deceived them like he always does.