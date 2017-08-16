Nigeria: Senator Tinubu Calls for State of Emergency in Education Sector

Lagos — The senator representing Lagos Central in the National Assembly, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu yesterday said it was high time state of emergency was declared in the nation's education sector to raise the standard.

She stated this at the University of Lagos 12th annual research conference and fair with the theme," Governance and National Development: Issues and Implication."

Senator Tinubu said, "I agree with the thoughts views expressed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo at a lecture delivered at the 2012 graduation ceremonies of University of Nigeria, Nsukka that Nigeria cannot continue to wobble along like a wounded lion, walking to its death."

She maintained that education is very crucial, saying it is a disaster to a country with half of population without education. Tinubu, who was a special guest at the event posited that "without commensurate growth in educational access, quality, purpose and relevance, we will be ill-prepared to take advantage of this demographic opportunity which can easily turn catastrophic indeed, in the absence of real leadership.

"Therefore the leadership in Nigeria must provide a conducive environment for real and quality education. We must also realise that government cannot provide all the solutions.

"The examples of developed economies where education is an engine for development showed that individuals, religious groups, communities and businesses must contribute towards providing education that leverages development."

Senator Tinubu added that during her own time entering into the universities took process of writing essays and other write-ups.