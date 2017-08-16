16 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oil Firm Organises Leadership Training for N-Delta Youths

By Emma Una

Calabar — NO fewer than 51 youths, drawn from oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region, are being camped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, for a two-week training on leadership and peace building, to position them for conflict prevention in their communities.

The youths, who were selected from the various Niger Delta communities after they emerged successful at an examination conducted by Total E&P, are camped at the Tinapa Hotel in Calabar, to undergo training in leadership, career planning, entrepreneurial development and ICT.

Mr. Francis Le-cocq, Deputy Managing Director of Port Harcourt District of the company, who addressed the youths to flag-off the programme, which is also the maiden edition, advised them to shun social vices and criminal activities such as cultism, drug abuse, kidnappings, pipeline vandalisation and prostitution.

He said that the camping programme was in tandem with the United Nations adoption of August 12 of every year as the International Youths Day to celebrate the contributions of youths to conflict resolution and transformation of society to attain sustainable peace.

